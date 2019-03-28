A Glynn County grand jury indicted a man Wednesday who already faces multiple charges related to child sex crimes, in a new case involving similar crimes.
According to the indictment, Tyler James Coen, 24, sent sexually explicit images to boys younger than 16 using his mobile phone and texted narrative accounts of sexual conduct to boys over the Snapchat app between Dec. 1, 2018, and March 1. He was charged with five counts of obscene internet contact with a child, two counts of child molestation and one count of electronically furnishing obscene material to minors.
A different Glynn County grand jury indicted Coen in July 2018 on similar charges regarding alleged acts involving different alleged victims. In that matter, he faces six counts of child molestation, two counts of obscene internet contact with a child and one count of computer pornography regarding acts committed in February and December 2017. One alleged victim was named in both Coen indictments.
Among the other indictments Wednesday, Solomon Edwards, 32, is accused of attempted murder, aggravated assault, serious injury by vehicle, hit and run and criminal trespass. On March 17, 2018, he allegedly crashed a vehicle into a pole along Whitlock Street in an attempt to kill the passenger, which severely injured the alleged victim’s arm.
Nigil Keith Butler, 19, and Jeremiah Jalome Shaw, 20, were charged with home invasion, first-degree burglary, aggravated assault, kidnapping, false imprisonment and five counts of possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.
The defendants, on Jan. 5, allegedly entered a residence in the 200 block of Willow Road while in possession of a silver and black .38-caliber pistol and a black semiautomatic pistol, holding one of the alleged victims against their will, which led to the charges.