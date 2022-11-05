Authorities say a man in a stolen U-Haul pickup truck led multiple law enforcement agencies on a high-speed pursuit late Tuesday night up Interstate 95 through Glynn County, attempting to ram one patrol car before he was subdued.

The incident began around 11 p.m. Tuesday when a county police patrol officer spotted a northbound speeding vehicle, which attempted to flee when signaled to stop, according to a Glynn County Sheriff’s Office report. A high-speed pursuit ensued, with a Georgia State Patrol trooper and county sheriff’s deputy Robert Mydell taking lead roles in the pursuit at mile marker 38 on the interstate.

