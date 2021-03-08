A Brunswick man was hospitalized Saturday night after his pickup truck crashed into an oak tree at a high speed, broke in half and landed in a tidal ditch on Ocean Road at East Beach, according to witnesses and other reports.
The Facebook page of Kyle Higginbotham had postings from friends Sunday afternoon saying they were praying for him and hoping for his recovery. Three young adults drove by the crash scene Sunday afternoon and said they were Higginbotham’s friends and that he was in critical condition in Jacksonville.
When asked if there had been a fatality in the crash, Glynn County Coroner Marc Neu said one person had been transported to the hospital but no one had died.
Neighbors who ran to the crash immediately afterward said there was only one person in the truck and that he was thrown about 20 feet away from the wreckage. The Glynn County Fire Department posted photos of a crew cab truck from the scene.
The crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. at a curve between 4th and 5th Streets just minutes after the pickup truck had sped north on Ocean Road then doubled back to the south, several witnesses said.
St. Simons residents Jack and Kay Welch said they were driving to a friend’s house on 7th Street at East Beach when they met the truck speeding south.
“Between 4th and 5th this truck came barreling past me,’’ said Jack Welch, who was driving.
When the truck was beside their vehicle, the driver appeared to be swerving and, Welch said, he looked into his rearview mirror and saw the truck go into a sideways skid behind him.
“The tree met the truck immediately, and it broke in half, the cab one way, the bed another,’’ he said.
“I’ll never forget that sound,’’ Kay Welch said of hearing the crash.
Welch said a Georgia State Patrol car came up almost immediately, and the trooper also had apparently seen the crash.
Welch said there was no chase, that the trooper may have been traveling about 40 mph and appeared to be looking for the truck, but he never saw a police vehicle in pursuit.
Welch said he offered to be a witness, but the trooper said he had all the necessary information.
Others in the neighborhood said they had seen the truck before the crash.
Eileen Scofield said she and her husband were at The Still just before 6:30 p.m. buying a bottle of wine as a gift for friends with whom they were having dinner when they saw the truck doing a burnout at the four-way stop at Arnold Road and Ocean Boulevard.
“It’s spinning its back wheels, and it’s starting to smoke,’’ Scofield said. “When it was his time to go, he took off.”
Her daughter, Olivia Scofield, and some friends were back at their house facing Ocean Road at 2nd Street when they heard the truck revving high and doing another burnout at the roundabout at the East Beach Causeway and Ocean Road.
Jack Welch said the smoke from the tires was still hanging so heavily when he and Kay Welch passed through the roundabout, he thought there was a house fire.
Olivia Scofield said a couple of her friends were in the front yard when the truck sped north and a short time later they all heard the impact with the tree. She said her friends ran to the crash and saw the truck, which caught fire briefly, and saw Higginbotham lying in the mud and marsh grass across the ditch and heard labored breathing.
“It was a few minutes before the EMTs got here,’’ she said.
Eileen Scofield walked to the crash scene Sunday morning and thought her cellphone had alarmed but was wrong.
“I realized it was the [driver’s] phone,’’ she said.
She picked up the phone to give to police and pulled from the water the truck’s windshield, golf balls, receipts and other items. She came back Sunday afternoon in rubber boots, waded into the water and mud and fished out a partially submerged shirt, a light jacket, other items of clothing and vehicle parts.
“It was so sad and dark,’’ she said of the remaining belongings. “I didn’t want his mom to drive by and see it. It’s one thing to have car parts but to have a young kid’s clothing here.’’
Welch said it is amazing that no one else was hurt because there are always people outside in the East Beach neighborhood, people walking and children riding bicycles.