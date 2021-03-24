If his life had ended at 74 years old, Kenn Neyland might never be remembered as anything but a semipro ballplayer, bank robber, convict, screenwriter and author.
Instead, the 81-year-old Neyland has turned heads locally over the last two days while trudging along the F.J. Torras Causeway, lugging a rugged wooden cross on his shoulder. It is only happenstance that the Kansan brought this slice of the Passion of Christ to our community with Easter Sunday just two weeks away.
It turns out Neyland was just passing through the Golden Isles, yet another station for his cross between Key West and New York City. That is the latest pilgrimage for Neyland and his cross, a journey that began in February and is scheduled to wrap up in the Big Apple in July. His first trek with the cross went cross country in 2016, beginning in Savannah and ending in San Francisco. He has carried the cross for more than 3,000 miles since.
Donning a white hat, black long-sleeved shirt, black shorts and sandals, Neyland paused to speak with a reporter. He eased the cross off his shoulder, smiled, raised a hand and greeted the visitor as “brother.”
“People are always asking, why am I doing it,” Neyland said. “I may just be a crazy old mixed up fool carrying a piece of wood, but the foolishness of God is always wiser than the wisdom of the world.”
At the time Wednesday, the devout Catholic was walking back to St. Xavier Catholic Church in Brunswick. That is where he parked his van during his walk with the cross in our community. Neyland walked across the causeway to St. Simons Island on Tuesday, staying the night with parishioners of the island’s St. Williams Catholic Church on Frederica Road.
He was on his way back Wednesday around noon, waving to the many passing horn honkers. “A lady stopped me in the road yesterday,” he said. “She said, ‘What’s your message.’ I said, ‘Love one another!’”
Asking him why he is doing this will get you a quick rundown of the above-mentioned occupations, misdeeds, pursuits and punishments. However, after a quick Google search back at the office, it adds up. Mostly.
Neyland did a stretch in Major League Baseball’s minor leagues in his youth. Afterward, he tried robbing banks. He got busted in a 1966 bank robbery in North Carolina, for which he spent seven years in prison. He did another stint in prison on a conviction for assault with intent to murder.
“I was a tough kid, and I met nothing but tough kids in prison,” Neyland said.
He later studied criminology at the University of Kansas. Neyland has authored seven books, including Return to Yankee Stadium: A Tribute to Roger Maris. He has written 14 screenplays.
At age 74, with inspiration from the writings of Saint Pio of Pietrelcina, Neyland turned his life over to God. “The Lord sent Padre Pio (1887-1968) to wake me up,” Neyland said. “I found the Lord when I was 74.”
Neyland’s message in a nutshell? “Do not judge, do not condemn, forgive your brother, love your brother.”
Newland handed over a bookmark-sized calling card, explaining briefly his life, his transformation and his mission. Somewhere in the story is mention of a new screenplay. This one is for a movie on the Passion of Christ. He hopes to turn it into a blockbuster some day, a medium to bring more people to God.
Neyland’s cross weighs more than 35 pounds, but it does have a small wheel on its base. He is a lean octogenarian, seemingly unfazed by the long walk across the causeway and the several miles yet to reach St. Xavier in Brunswick. From there, Neyland and his cross will take the van north, possibly reaching South Carolina before stopping again. Another former sinner on a road of redemption.
“This is the greatest opportunity I’ve ever had in my life,” Neyland said. “The privilege and the honor to carry this cross. I’m not worthy of it. Nobody knows the power of this cross.”