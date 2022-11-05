A 30-year-old Brunswick man was sentenced Thursday to life in prison for the 2020 shooting death of the father of three following an argument at a gathering outside the city’s Mercer-Altama apartments.

Ramondria Jalone Johnson Jr. will not be eligible for parole for 30 years, according to the terms of the life sentence for felony murder handed down by Glynn County Superior Court Judge Robert Guy.

