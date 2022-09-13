A man drowned Sunday afternoon after being swept offshore in strong outgoing tides at Gould’s Inlet on St. Simons Island, Glynn County Fire-Rescue Acting Chief Vinnie DiCristofalo said.
Members of the county fire-rescue water rescue squad retrieved the man from the waters and immediately began CPR on the beach, DiCristofalo said.
The victim was transported by county ambulance to Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The victim’s name has not been released, pending notification of next of kin, Glynn County Coroner Marc Neu said.
The man’s teenaged son, who also was caught in the riptide, managed to swim back to shore safely, DiCristofalo said.
County fire-rescue received a 911 call at 2:09 p.m. that a father and son had been caught in the swift currents of the outgoing tides and swept into the ocean, he said. The teenager had made it back to shore on his own by the time the water rescue squad arrived, he said.
Water rescue members went into the water, reached the man and brought him to shore.
The tidal currents along Glynn County’s shoreline are among the strongest on the East Coast. The average 8-foot tide differential between high and low tides here is second only to a section of coastline in Maine.
The effects are intensified at Gould’s Inlet, where outgoing waters rush from a swift tidal creek.
Swimmers are urged to use caution. Remain close to shore. Do not go out alone. Use a flotation device. Heed the water conditions, which are posted at beaches throughout St. Simons Island.
“Always be aware of the tides and possible rip currents,” DiCristofalo cautioned. “Pay attention to our beach warning system. And use your best judgment when entering the water.”