A man drowned Sunday afternoon after being swept offshore in strong outgoing tides at Gould’s Inlet on St. Simons Island, Glynn County Fire-Rescue Acting Chief Vinnie DiCristofalo said.

Members of the county fire-rescue water rescue squad retrieved the man from the waters and immediately began CPR on the beach, DiCristofalo said.

Glynn County Manager Bill Fallon didn't waste any time addressing the upcoming SPLOST referendum and what it means for the future at Monday's meeting of the Golden Isles Republican Women.

Glynn County firefighters, police officers and officials joined others around the nation Sunday morning in memorial ceremonies on the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on New York and the Pentagon.