A 28-year-old local man died in the dark morning hours Wednesday after being struck by a Glynn County patrol car at Chapel Crossing Road and Golden Isles Parkway, Glynn County Coroner Marc Neu confirmed Wednesday.
The man’s name has not been released, pending notification of next of kin, Neu said.
The man was taken to Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital, where an assistant county coroner pronounced him dead, Neu said.
Glynn County officer Begnaud was driving the patrol car that struck the man at around 1:29 a.m. while driving northbound on Golden Isles Parkway between Scranton Road and Chapel Crossing Road, according the county police department’s daily log. Glynn County Police Sgt. Shawn Strohl stated in a report he “was notified via radio by Ofc. Begnaud that he was just involved in a vehicle versus pedestrian accident in his marked patrol car.”
The Georgia State Patrol is conducting the investigation into the incident.
The state patrol could not be immediately reach early Wednesday afternoon.
Officer Begnaud is scheduled to be off duty for the next couple of days and his work status with the department pending the investigation has not yet been determined, Glynn County Police Chief John Powell said.