A man serving a life sentence for the double murder of an elderly Black couple in 1985 at a church in north Camden County may soon get a new trial.
Dennis Perry has maintained his innocence since his arrest in 2000 on murder charges. He will soon have a chance to persuade a Superior Court judge for a new trial based on DNA evidence linking another suspect to the crime.
An extraordinary motion for a new trial will be heard at 9:30 a.m. Monday in Glynn County Superior Court. The motion was filed on behalf of Perry by the Georgia Innocence Project and law firm of King & Spalding.
The motion claims new DNA evidence links another suspect to the shooting deaths of Harold and Thelma Swain at Rising Daughter Baptist Church. At the time, DNA testing was “in its infancy,” according to the motion, and no tests were ever conducted on evidence found at the scene, including strands of hair discovered in a pair of glasses believed to have been left behind by the person responsible for the shootings.
Perry was convicted in Glynn County Superior Court 18 years after the shooting deaths based on testimony by a woman who claimed he was the killer. She said Perry bragged about shooting the couple, and she was later given a $12,000 reward for her role leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the shooting deaths.
There was no physical evidence linking Perry to the crime during the trial, but jurors found him guilty. They ignored testimony that showed Perry worked in Atlanta the day of the murders and did not own a car. Investigators cleared him as a suspect during the initial investigation after they determined it would have been nearly impossible for Perry to drive from Atlanta to north Camden County in less than four hours to kill the couple.
Perry is currently in prison in Coffee County serving a life sentence.
District Attorney Jackie Johnson said she recently learned the state parole board plans to release Perry from prison in early September after he clears the 90-day period for people to voice opinions about his release.
But the likelihood Perry will be paroled in three months won’t stop the motion hearing or the possibility of another trial, Johnson said.
“We need to look at these things and get to the truth of the matter,” she said.
Johnson said she doesn’t know how long the hearing will last because she doesn’t know how much evidence Perry’s lawyers plan to present.
The motion hearing will give prosecutors an opportunity to look at the new evidence and ask questions via video conference. Johnson said she’d prefer to hear a case like this in person but concerns about COVID-19 prevent it from happening.
“It’s challenging,” she said of holding an online hearing. “Across the circuit, you lose something in translation.”