A Brunswick man was arrested last week for allegedly hitting a pedestrian with his vehicle in 2021 while driving drunk.

Christopher Atkinson, 67, of Brunswick, was arrested July 30 by Georgia State Troopers and charged with homicide by vehicle in the first degree for allegedly driving on Sept. 28, 2021, with a blood alcohol level of .082 when he struck and killed Mary Faircloth, 63, of Brunswick, as she crossed U.S. Highway 17 near its intersection with Gloucester Street.

