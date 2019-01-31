Jeffrey Robert Gould, the man charged with vehicular homicide in connection with the head-on collision last February that led to the death of a 70-year-old Glynn County man, has died.
Gould, 50, was found dead Monday morning at his home at 1097 Timber Landing Road off of U.S. Highway 82 in western Glynn County, according to a Glynn County police report. A friend who had been giving him rides to work discovered his body inside the home at 7:20 a.m., the report said. The friend had last seen Gould alive upon dropping him off after work on Friday evening, police said. A relative also had not spoken to him since Friday evening, the report said.
Police alleged Gould was under the influence of narcotics on Feb. 26, 2018, when he drove his Jeep Wrangler across U.S. 341 and into oncoming traffic at high speeds, colliding with the Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck driven by Richard Garland Reyna. Police initially charged Gould with DUI/drugs, reckless driving, driving on the wrong side of the roadway, failure to maintain a lane and operating an uninsured vehicle.
Reyna died from serious brain injuries July 28 at UF Health Hospital in Jacksonville as a result of the crash, having never left the hospital. On Aug. 22, a Glynn County grand jury charged Gould additionally with first degree vehicular homicide.
Gould was traveling north in his 1990 Wrangler on U.S. 341 and Reyna was traveling south in his 2005 Silverado at around 11:32 a.m. when the crash occurred, police said. Witnesses estimated Gould was traveling at between 60 and 70 mph at impact, the report said. County firefighter/paramedics had to cut through the truck to reach Reyna.
Gould was treated for minor injuries at Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital.
“Both vehicles were almost unrecognizable,” a responding county police officer reported.
As a formality, the case against Gould will be nolle prossed, abandoned, said Mark Spaulding, spokesman for the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney.
“Obviously, this case cannot go forward without anyone to prosecute,” Spaulding said.