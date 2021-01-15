Brunswick police arrested an 18-year-old man Wednesday in connection with a shooting late the night before that left a woman wounded by gunfire while inside her home in the 3100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Acting on a citizen’s tip, police were able to locate and arrest Steven Wayne Holmes in the city, Brunswick Police Capt. Wan Thorpe said.
Holmes was booked into the Glynn County Detention Center at 2:13 p.m. Wednesday, charged with aggravated assault, carrying a weapon in unauthorized locations, possession of a firearm while attempting a felony, and firing a gun on public streets, county jail records show.
Police say the 46-year-old woman’s residence twice came under fire Tuesday night.
Bullets broke a window to the home and struck a vehicle in the front yard when several shots were fired at around 7:30 p.m. Responding police found several spent shell casings at the scene.
At around 11:30 p.m. the woman called police again to say there was more gunfire and that she had been shot in the leg while inside her residence.
Police rendered aid to the woman on the scene and she was taken to Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital for treatment.
Police declined to disclose further information, citing the ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Anthony Trollinger at 912-279-2646, or Silent Witness Hotline at 912-267-5516.