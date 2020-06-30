Man charged with hit and run, victim flown to Jacksonville
Brunswick police say a 52-year-old man struck a pedestrian after driving through a stop sign Sunday night in the 2500 block of Union Street.
The man “sustained serious injuries” and was flown by helicopter to Shands Health Jacksonville hospital, the police report said. Witnesses on the scene were able to give police the identification of the driver.
Police said Rodney Gene Marbury later turned himself in at the Glynn County Detention Center. Marbury remained without bond Monday in the county jail, charged with hit and run resulting in serious injury and failure to stop at a stop sign.
The condition of the victim was not available Monday.
— The Brunswick News