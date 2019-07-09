Glynn County Police arrested and charged a 19-year-old man Monday in a hit-and-run incident that took place on St. Simons early Sunday morning.
Michael Harris, a 19-year-old St. Simons resident, has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving an injury and causing serious injury by vehicle, according to a press release sent by Glynn County police on Tuesday evening.
Glynn County fire and police personnel responded Sunday around 2 a.m. to a report that a pedestrian had been hit by a car on Frederica Road near Saint Clair Drive.
Rilyn Ellis, 19, of St. Simons Island, was found lying in the middle of Frederica Road near the entrance to the St. Clair community.
A passing driver called police and reported that a person was laying on the roadway and injured. The driver who struck Ellis had fled the scene.
Ellis was taken to the Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital and arrived in serious condition.
Emergency officials later transported him to UF Health Jacksonville.
Police put out a call Monday for the community’s assistance in locating the driver who struck Ellis.
Police were searching for a red Ford Crown Victoria, or a similar sedan, that could have had extensive damage on its left side.
Glynn County Police Officer Brandon Rusch led the investigation the incident and located Harris on Monday.
The investigation is ongoing and additional charged are expected, according to the press release.
Those with information regarding the investigation are asked to call Officer Rusch at 912-554-3645 or the Silent Witness Line at 912-264-1333.