A man was arrested this week and jailed for allegedly driving drunk in 2019 and causing a head-on collision in Brunswick that killed another man.

Orlando Wallace, 52, was booked Tuesday in Glynn County Detention Center and remained in jail on Thursday charged with homicide by vehicle in the first degree for his alleged role in a July 13, 2019, crash on Parkwood Drive that killed Cesar Zegarra, 61.

