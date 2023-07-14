A man was arrested this week and jailed for allegedly driving drunk in 2019 and causing a head-on collision in Brunswick that killed another man.
Orlando Wallace, 52, was booked Tuesday in Glynn County Detention Center and remained in jail on Thursday charged with homicide by vehicle in the first degree for his alleged role in a July 13, 2019, crash on Parkwood Drive that killed Cesar Zegarra, 61.
Wallace’s address according to Glynn County jail records is in Brunswick. Citations written the morning of the crash list his address as Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Wallace was arrested when Glynn County Police officers, responding to a civil issue, discovered he had warrants for his arrest for vehicular homicide.
Wallace is accused in citations and arrest warrants of driving without using a seat belt in his Hyundai Sonata with an open bottle of Jamaican rum in the car and a blood alcohol level of .156 when he crossed the center line and collided with Zegarra’s vehicle.
The Georgia State Patrol at the time said Zegarra died upon impact in the crash that occurred shortly after 1 a.m. that day.
Zegarra was driving a Ford Mustang on Parkwood Drive near its intersection with Kemble Avenue when his vehicle collided with Wallace’s, which was traveling east in the westbound lane, warrants said.
Wallace was taken that morning to Southeast Georgia Health System’s emergency room and airlifted from there to UF Health Shands in Jacksonville for treatment.