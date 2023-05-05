A man captured early Thursday with the help of a Brunswick Police K9 is suspected of burglarizing three buildings in the 3200 block of Norwich Street since Monday.
Kevin Salaazar-Lainez, 25, was arrested at around 5:40 a.m. Thursday when officers responded to an alarm at the Dollar General in the 2900 block of Norwich Street, a press release from the Brunswick Police Department said. A patrol officer saw someone in the building, set up a perimeter around the building and released his K9 partner, Rocky, to help apprehend Salaazar-Lainez, the release said.