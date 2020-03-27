A man allegedly became overzealous Saturday night while questioning a longtime friend’s commitment to Christianity, stabbing him 12 times with a screwdriver at home on Fairman Avenue in the Kensington Park neighborhood, according to Glynn County police.
Miraculously, the victim was released soon after being flown by helicopter to Savannah Memorial University Medical Center, Glynn County Police Department spokesman Brandon Kondo said.
The man suffered stab wounds to the face, neck and abdomen, Kondo said.
Police caught up to Ronald Anthony Potter around 2 a.m. Saturday. Potter, 41, was taken to the Glynn County Detention Center, where he is being held without bond on a charge of aggravated assault, jail records show.
Potter and the victim have known each other for a long time, police said. The two apparently began arguing at a home in the 100 block of Fairman Avenue. Police received a call of an assault there at 10:07 p.m., according to the report.
Police found blood on the floor of the kitchen, which was in disarray, the report said.
County fire department EMTs were already loading the victim into a helicopter for the flight to Savannah Memorial when police arrived to question him.
“He and the victim got into an argument over whether or not the victim was a Christian,” Kondo said. “It developed into a physical altercation, and Ronald Potter stabbed the victim 12 times.
“They’ve supposedly been friends for over 20 years.”