A Harvey Road man allegedly shot his neighbor in the buttocks with a pellet gun Wednesday because he was tired of seeing him urinating off the front porch, according to a Glynn County Police report.
The victim acknowledged he was seeking relief on the front porch of the residence he was staying at around 7:50 a.m., the report said.
The neighbor allegedly told police he shot the man with a Crossman 760 Pumpmaster pellet gun.
Police arrested Shelton A. Dukes, 55, and charged him with aggravated assault, according to the police report. He remained Thursday in the Glynn County Detention Center, jail records show.
County EMS workers treated the victim on the scene for a pellet welt that drew blood on his “right hip/buttocks area,” according to the police report.
The victim’s sister called police to report the shooting at the home in the western Glynn County neighborhood off U.S.341. She said her brother resides periodically at the residence.
The victim met police on the porch and “pulled his shorts down a bit on the right side” to show where he had been hit with the pellet, the report said.
Apparently, the victim and the alleged shooter had been at odds with one another for some time, the report indicated.
The victim alleged Dukes had fired his pellet gun at their dogs in the past.
“The neighbor had been warned not to shoot the pellet gun with the kids running around,” police noted in the report. For his part, Dukes allegedly warned the man to quit relieving himself off the front porch because he of his two young granddaughters at his home, according to the report.
The victim explained to police there is only one bathroom at the residence where he is staying, which is occupied by two adults and two children, as well as himself on occasion, the report said.