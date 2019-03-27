A man scheduled to go on trial for murder Monday pleaded guilty Friday in Glynn County Superior Court to voluntary manslaughter and aggravated assault.
According to police statements from July 2018, Ronald Anthony Bagley II, 21, shot 33-year-old John Dusty Evans twice with a .22-caliber handgun July 25 in the 1100 block of Lake Drive. Evans later died from his wounds.
Bagley was indicted on charges of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and two counts of possession of a firearm during commission of a felony. There is a lot of leeway in the sentencing — voluntary manslaughter can carry anywhere from 1-20 years punishment, which is the same sentencing range for aggravated assault.
Sentencing is scheduled for Thursday at 9:30 a.m. at the Glynn County Courthouse.
In other superior court matters recently, Stacie Lea Gress, 31, pleaded guilty March 18 to serious injury by vehicle and DUI less safe. According to her indictment, she was driving a 2001 Ford F-150 on July 30, 2017, on Frederica Road and caused a collision that seriously damaged the victim’s knee, among other injuries.
Gress received a sentence of three years in prison, 12 years probation, a $1,500 fine and $4,675.45 in provisions.
On March 13, the District Attorney’s Office dead- docketed a case of robbery by intimidation against Warren Sinepha, 34. Dead- docketing is in effect an indefinite suspension of prosecution. In this case, Sinepha is accused in federal court of one count of bank robbery.
He allegedly robbed the Marshland Credit Union on Gateway Center Boulevard on May 25, 2018. It was the second time in three years someone robbed that branch. Sinepha was indicted by a federal grand jury Feb. 6. He had a motions hearing scheduled for April 8, but appointed attorney Alan David Tucker filed a motion to withdraw Friday, stating Sinepha’s “conduct and attitude toward ‘appointed counsel’ has rendered it unreasonably difficult” for Tucker to do his job.
The attorney inquiry hearing is now scheduled for the same time, April 8 at 1 p.m. at the U.S. Courthouse in Brunswick.