The Jesup man accused by McIntosh County Sheriff’s deputies of murdering a well-liked Darien shrimper is out on bond.

Justin Barett Barnard, 33, was granted bond during a hearing Thursday in Bryan County Superior County and posted it later that day for $165,200, according to records at the McIntosh County Detention Center.

More from this section

Brand new lab opens at Fort Frederica

Brand new lab opens at Fort Frederica

The first class of young archaeologists will process their finds at Fort Frederica next week in a brand new lab a few feet from where they dug up and screened artifacts from the 1740s.

Lover's Oak gets preventative treatment

Lover's Oak gets preventative treatment

Sandy Colhard’s normally quiet stretch of Albany Street was far from peaceful Tuesday morning as tree care experts from Savannah performed some preventative maintenance on Lover’s Oak.