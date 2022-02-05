Glynn County jury on Thursday convicted Ethan Bell Bennett of murder and other charges in the shooting death of Antonio Randolph on July 22, 2019, in the Arco community, said Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Keith Higgins.
According to testimony, Bennett, 20, blamed the 35-year-old Randolph for worsening his mother’s drug addiction, according to testimony.
Bennett was convicted of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a first offender probationer, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and simple battery.
Bennett faces a mandatory term of life in prison for the murder convictions upon sentencing, which will take place at a later date, Higgins said.
Randolph’s body was found outside his mother’s home in Arco with multiple gunshots.
Testimony during the trial revealed that Randolph struggled with drug addiction. He became involved with Bennett’s mother, who also struggled with drug addiction, trial testimony revealed.
Testimony also revealed that Ethan Bennett and his brother, Everett Bennett, blamed Randolph for their mother’s drug addiction.
Text messages indicated Ethan Bennett intended to harm Randolph, according to testimony.
The trial began Jan. 31 with Brunswick Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Stephen G. Scarlett presiding.
The trials of co-defendants Everett Bennett and Travis Kates are scheduled to begin Feb. 28.