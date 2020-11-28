The 19-year-old accused of shooting a young woman in the face this past summer with a gun he allegedly stole from his stepfather is back in jail.
Jakob Noah Schott was booked into the Glynn County Detention Center at 11:29 a.m. Tuesday, less than a week after a grand jury reinstated felony charges in connection with the July 9 shooting at North Glynn Recreation Complex on Harry Driggers Road.
The victim suffered “disfigurement of her face, jaw and sinus cavity,” according to the grand jury indictment.
Schott is being held without bond. He is charged with three counts of aggravated assault, one count of aggravated battery, theft by taking, possession of a gun in the commission of a felony, possession of the stimulant/hallucinogen MDMA and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, according to jail records.
Schott spent two weeks in jail without bond following the shooting after he was arrested and charged by Glynn County police of two counts of aggravated assault, theft of the firearm, possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime and drug charges.
During a July 23 preliminary hearing, however, county Magistrate Judge Steven L. Morgan reduced the charges to reckless conduct and theft by taking. Schott was released on $38,058 bond.
But a Glynn County Grand Jury agreed with police, handing down its indictment Nov. 18. The indictment additionally added a third aggravated assault charge and also added the aggravated battery charge.
Police say Schott, the young woman and another young man were in a 2012 Volkswagen Passat at the park on the night of July 9. Police say Schott fired the stolen .357 Taurus revolver twice, from the front seat into the back seat where the other two were sitting.
Police said he missed the young man but struck the young woman in the face.
Police said Schott had stolen the gun from his stepfather earlier that day.
Schott remained on scene until police arrived. He allegedly admitted ownership of a .54-gram chunk of the MDMA (street name, Molly) and some pot that police found in the car.
The woman was flown by helicopter to UF Health Jacksonville Hospital. She has since endured numerous surgeries, family members have noted in online posts.