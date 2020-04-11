Census Day has come and gone, but a majority of residents in the Golden Isles have not responded to the brief questionnaire online or by mail.
And they’re not alone.
Only 46.2 percent of Americans had responded to the census as of April 9. Georgians lag behind the national rate with 43.7 percent of residents statewide filing responses.
And, the Golden Isles lags behind the state average with 41.2 percent of residents responding.
In Brunswick, 38.9 percent of residents have answered the questionnaire to date.
The importance of self-responding is important because fewer people are likely to be missed or counted inaccurately, according to census officials. And fewer households have to be visited by a census taker, which makes everyone safer with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. According to a study by the Urban Institute, as many as 177,000 Georgians may be undercounted in the 2020 census.
An accurate census count for the Golden Isles will mean more federal funding for schools, roads, transportation, public health and many other municipal projects. It also determines the number of Congress members each state will have to represent constituents.
Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey is troubled by the slow response of residents.
“It’s a big concern for me. I’m sure the coronavirus is causing some of it,” Harvey said.
The census form takes less than 10 minutes to complete. Since there are no thought-provoking, time-consuming questions to answer, there should be no excuses for people to complete the form online or by mail.
Harvey said he struggles to understand why more people haven’t responded and will wait until a census taker knocks on their door to provide the information sought.
“The American people love their privacy,” Harvey said. “But they willingly give up personal information for the strangest things.”
Harvey said there was initial discussion at the federal level for a requirement that people file census information as a requirement to receive a stimulus check, but that idea was not approved. It would have motivated people to complete the form, people who are otherwise not interested or willing for whatever reason, he said.
Harvey said he plans to contact churches conducting online services to ask pastors to remind their congregations to file their census information. The city’s neighborhood planning associations will also be asked to encourage residents to file their forms.
Civic groups, the chamber, development authorities and other local organizations are also encouraged to reach out to members, he said.
“We’re getting apathetic about how things are right now,” he said. “I hope we do better this time.”