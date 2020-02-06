Some big changes are coming to the F.J. Torras Causeway in the coming years.
During a well-attended town hall Wednesday at Sea Palms Resort, Glynn County Commissioner Peter Murphy said resurfacing of causeway is expected to begin by April 30, subject to the weather.
Repaving was originally slated to begin in November but was postponed due to low nighttime temperatures and inclement weather.
At the time, Georgia Department of Transportation officials said work would be conducted at night and on one lane at a time, leaving the rest of the four-lane highway open. Work was expected to take 90 days to complete.
An April 30 start-date will push the project into the spring and summer tourist season, when the volume of traffic will increase.
Murphy couldn’t say exactly when the project will start or how much it will cost.
Fresh asphalt is not the only change planned. Murphy showed two early drawings of a proposed overhaul of the intersection at the causeway and U.S. 17.
The first of the two preliminary designs show the westbound side of the causeway splitting as it approaches U.S. 17. Drivers turning right onto the northbound highway would continue straight, while those heading south would cross the eastbound side of the causeway at a new intersection before reaching the causeway’s intersection with the highway.
A second traffic light at the new intersection of eastbound and westbound lanes would control traffic flow, Murphy said.
The second design showed the westbound side of the causeway diverted to follow Warde Street, connecting with the highway just north of a vacant car dealership. Plans show Warde being converted to a one-way street to accommodate the new arrangement.
Traffic turning off Highway 17 and onto the causeway would flow much the same as it does now.
A wider median occupies the middle of the highway in both designs, preventing lefthand turns onto Stacy Street from the northbound side. Stacy Street is shown as a one-way street exiting into Hwy. 17’s southbound lane.
Murphy called both options “mind-bending.” He did not know when or if the transportation department intends to move ahead with the project, explaining that it is still in the very early planning stages.
In addition to the possible changes to the intersection, he said GDOT still plans to replace the Mackay River bridge, pushing the project out to 2024.
Based on discussions with transportation officials, Murphy said the price tag is likely as high as $25 million.
During the time allotted for public comments and questions, St. Simons Island resident Julian Smith said there’s a more serious issue to tackle. He noted the causeway is prone to flooding during major storms, and asked what the county and transportation department plan to do to address the problem.
County commissioners called GDOT Commissioner Russell McMurry to ask about that, said Glynn County Commission Chairman Mike Browning, who was in attendance Wednesday.
The department told commissioners it will raise some of the lower-lying areas of the causeway near where a toll booth once sat and at the foot of the Mackay River bridge, but nothing more, Browning said.
He said McMurry told them that traffic counts had shown little growth in traffic over the last eight years, the reason the department is unable to justify raising the entire length of the F.J. Torras Causeway.
“It was a bit of a shocker to hear that information,” Browning said.
Murphy also spoke briefly about the county’s project to replace the intersection of East Beach Causeway and Demere Road with a roundabout.
Public Works Director Dave Austin said work could begin by the end of the month and will take three to four months to complete.