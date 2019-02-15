With three projects involving at least partial road closures in the works, St. Simons Island drivers have seen some rough traffic. Most of that may finally be in the past.
Repaving on Sea Island Road, Frederica Road and East Beach Causeway has at times snarled traffic. Glynn County commissioners and Public Works staff warned of the “painful” impact such roadwork could have.
A project to expand intersections on Sea Island Road at Hamilton Road and Hamilton Landing Road is nearly complete, with one step left.
Sea Island Road’s new pavement is ready to go, but Public Works’ field engineering division manager David DeLoach said the contractor still needs to lay down striping. There’s no date set, but DeLoach said striping is usually done at night.
Officials originally estimated the project would be finished last month, but several issues contributed to a delay.
“We had to rework some of the stuff. They (contractor East Coast Asphalt) reworked it, and then we had some folks that were bypassing into Epworth (by the Sea) and coming out into the construction site. That was adding some fun to traffic control,” Public Works Director Dave Austin said.
Much of the new pavement had to be milled and paved a second time, which Austin chalked up to “a quality issue that had to be redone.”
DeLoach said an ongoing project to mill and repave Frederica Road from Kings Way to a point near Ameris Bank could be complete by mid-March, but that estimate depends heavily on the weather’s cooperation.
East Coast Asphalt milled most of the northbound and middle lanes of traffic earlier in the week. Austin said the contractor was planning to finish milling and to begin laying new pavement Thursday night and this morning.
Austin estimated it would take the contractor another three to four days to finish laying new pavement in the northbound and middle lanes, after which it will begin milling the southbound lane.
“They’re going to mill from north to south, that will take them another three to four days. Then they’re going to pave that,” Austin said.
Three intersections improvements came packaged with the milling and paving, all of which will require the contractor to work during the day, DeLoach said.
Contractors will work during the day on a new sidewalk and drainage improvements at Wymberly Road and widening Frederica Road at its intersection with Sea Island Road. In addition, some repaving on Riverview Drive will take place during daylight hours.
Austin said he didn’t expect many significant traffic disruptions to result from the intersection improvements. Most of the work at Wymberly Road and Riverview Drive won’t require lane closures on Frederica, he explained.
Lanes will be closed during the Frederica Road widening at Sea Island Road, however. Frederica will be widened to accommodate longer turn lanes approaching Sea Island Road from the south.
The planned closure of East Beach Causeway between Ocean Boulevard and Demere Road started on Thursday and will continue through today.
Public Works closed the road Thursday morning so Allen Owen Construction and Paving could begin milling the road.
“At four or five o’clock (today) ... that should be open — milled, but open. It will be open for the weekend, but closed again on Monday through Tuesday,” Austin said.
On Monday and Tuesday, the contractor will lay down new pavement, Austin said.
The project is stopping just short of the two intersections to leave room for planned improvements.
The county commission decided last year that both intersections would be replaced with roundabouts. Special-purpose, local-option sales tax revenue will cover the roundabouts.
Weather forecasts call for rain next week, DeLoach explained, so any or all of the projects may be delayed.