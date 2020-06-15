Multiple intersections in the Sea Palms neighborhood will be closed starting next week while the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission starts a major system rehabilitation project.
Utility work will close Harrogate Road and Palm Drive on Tuesday, Tall Pine Road and Palm Drive on Wednesday, Cedar Walk and N Windward Drive on Thursday and Friday, N Golf Villa Road and N Windward Drive on June 22, Palm Drive and N Windward Drive from June 23-26 and N Windward Drive and Colonial Drive from June 29 through July 1.
“There’s a lot of work going on out there, but we intend to get it all done before the county comes in to pave the roads,” said Executive Director Andrew Burroughs .
The work is on track to wrap up before the Fourth of July holiday, after which the county will begin repaving the roads.
Burroughs said the utility will use cured-in-place pipe, or CIPP. Instead of directly replacing old pipes, CIPP is inserted into the old system, inflated and cured with hot water. Once it sets, the new pipe is as good as the old, he said.
“The sewer is all being done trenchlessly, so we’re not going to be digging up the roads for that,” Burroughs said.
JWSC water crews will work on old water pipes in-house, Burroughs said, which will require tearing up some pavement.
On the plus side, he said interruptions of water or sewer service are unlikely.
“That system is looped in there pretty well, which means it’s being fed from multiple directions,” Burroughs said. “If we do have to do outages, they will be small and very contained.”
Combined, the utility’s budget for both projects is $740,000, he said.
On the county’s end, Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 2016 and a federal grant are covering the tab, said county spokesman Matthew Kent.