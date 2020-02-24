The proposed widening of U.S. 17 and Old Jesup Road remain on the state and county’s to-do lists, but both are on the back burner.
Why? Funding, says state and local officials say.
Both roads are trafficked, a situation that is worse during school pickup and drop-off with the addition of buses. But the projects will have to wait.
Jill Nagel, communications officer for the Georgia Department of Transportation, said the U.S. 17 widening project is not going to be a short-term project and will likely be delayed for several more years.
According to transportation department documents, the project’s estimated cost in 2008 hovered close to $18.4 million. Plans called for it to be completed in two phases, the first being four-laning the stretch between Yacht Road to Harry Driggers Boulevard. The second called for expanding the two-lane highway to four lanes from Harry Driggers to Ga. 99.
The transportation department does not have a set start date for the project, Nagel said.
“Construction funding is in the long range,” Nagel said.
Each phase is expected to take around two years, she added.
Glynn County Commissioner Bill Brunson, emphasizing the U.S. 17 widening project is at the top of state transportation’s list of unfunded projects, noted the department has been busy. He was told it needs pieces of 151 properties along the road to accommodate the expansion.
To date, it’s purchased 147, he said.
Old Jesup Road has been on the commission’s radar for a while.
District 3 Glynn County Commissioner Wayne Neal said the segment of the four-mile highway from Community Road to Crispen Boulevard sees more than enough traffic to qualify for a middle lane.
That part of the road passes through both Neal and Brunson’s districts, and both said widening it is a high priority.
“It’s real tight, but we think we’ll at least be able to get a turn lane in there,” Neal said.
Public Works Director Dave Austin said the county is seeking state funding through the local metropolitan planning organization to help pay for a feasibility study and design for the project.
A number of obstacles stand in the way of progress, he said. Purchasing enough property along the sides of the road to make room for a new lane is one of them. There’s also the issue of utilities, an Interstate 95 overpass and a railroad crossing owned by two companies.
“I think there’s electric, there’s gas, there’s water, sewer. Everybody’s got something running down that road that would have to be moved,” Austin said.
Widening the section of Old Jesup Road under the Interstate 95 overpass may be a major wrinkle, he said. If the supports aren’t spaced far enough apart, the county may have to ask that they be moved.
Nagel said the county would have to submit plans to the state transportation department, which would need the approval of the Federal Highway Administration.
“And then we’ve got our infamous railroad crossing, so it’s a challenge,” Austin said.
The railroad crossing, between Hautala Drive and Cate Road, includes multiple sets of tracks. Some are owned by Norfolk Southern Railway and some by CSX Transportation.
Just getting the crossing repaired has been an ongoing issue for the county. The companies would have to work together to perform any long-term fixes.
All told, the widening project is probably five to 10 years away, Austin said.
“It’s not just a simple case of going out and widening the road,” Austin said.
Paying for the project is another issue. The county can get state funding for a study and design, but the widening itself would likely come out of a future special-purpose local-option sales tax.
A draft SPLOST 2020 project list includes $800,000 for the widening effort, but Austin said they currently don’t know how much it would cost.
“I would just be guessing. That’s one of the reasons we wanted the study,” Austin said.