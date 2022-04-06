The final touches on another project and a little inclement weather have slightly delayed major roadwork at the intersection of the Altama Connector and Ga. 25 Spur in Brunswick.
Seaboard Construction, the contractor hired for the project, had to put some finishing touches on a drainage project at the corner of Sylvan Boulevard and Frederica Road on St. Simons Island, said Jason Hartman, county engineering division manager, pushing the start of the Spur project, originally planned Monday, back by a day.
For the duration of the intersection project, which the county anticipates wrapping up in October, the public is asked to avoid the major junction.
“Access will be restricted in these areas during this work. We are advising motorists, cyclists and pedestrians to avoid this location if possible,” according to a statement released by the county last month. “... Expect delays and use caution if travel is required near this area.”
No work has begun in traffic lanes yet, but lane closures are expected. As of Tuesday, the contractor was covering up some new drainage pipes at the end of the St. Simons Island project site, near Taylor House Interiors, and sending workers to begin laying the groundwork for a new drainage system at the intersection of the Spur and Altama Connector.
“They’re taking one faction of the crews from the piping from Taylor House and moving them over to the mainland,” said Hartman.
The project will begin on the Altama Connector next to Chili’s. When traffic lane closures will begin he could not say Tuesday.
Hartman said the contractor will return to repave part of the project area on St. Simons Island but could not say when. For more information, contact the county Public Works Department at 912-554-7490.