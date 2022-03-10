The Port of Brunswick will undergo a $150 million expansion at its auto port and break bulk terminal for forest products.
During a state of the port presentation Wednesday at the Jekyll Island Convention Center, Jamie McCurry, chief administrator of Georgia Ports Authority, explained plans to expand port operations over the next several years.
He said Georgia ports in Savannah and Brunswick are dealing with a volume of traffic at speeds “unmatched in the Western Hemisphere.”
McCurry discussed the way the team of workers persevered during challenging times the past several years.
“We’re looking forward to what’s to come,” he said.
The supply chain issues and backlog of ships waiting for cargo to be unloaded has been resolved at the Port of Savannah, and there are currently no ships waiting to enter the port.
The Port of Brunswick is the nation’s second busiest port for roll-on/roll-off cargo. Last year an estimated 650,000 units of vehicles and heavy machinery moved through the port, an increase over the previous year.
McCurry said a fourth berth will be added at Colonel’s Island, along with 360,000 square feet of new warehousing and 85 additional acres, for auto processing.
The new pavement and buildings are planned for completion in 2023. The additional auto storage on the south side of the island will increase its capacity from 1.2 million vehicles to 1.4 million vehicles, he said.
The new berth, approved by the Army Corps of Engineers, will include a concrete deck and system of mooring dolphins extending roll on/roll off berthing space from 3,335 feet to 4,630 feet.
Construction is expected to begin at the end of this year and take two years to complete.
“There’s nothing to compare to Colonel’s Island,” he said. “The future is very bright for the Port of Brunswick.”
The port is a major employer in the region. One in every 10 jobs is related to the port, he said.
Mayor’s Point is starting to rebound after a warehouse fire last year halted operations. It saw a 392% increase in business over the past seven months.
“We’ve been able to rebound and operate in a limited capacity,” McCurry said.
There is also a study to consider widening the channel on the approach of the Sidney Lanier Bridge and expanding the turning basin.
Georgia Ports Authority Chairman Joel Wooten said every city in Georgia is dependent on the state’s ports for business.
“Home to more than 20 automaker brands, Colonel’s Island is poised to become the Southeast’s premier auto port,” Wooten said. “With more room to grow, better connections to inland markets, and an operation dedicated to roll-on/roll-off cargo, Colonel’s Island is the region’s busiest gateway for autos and machinery.”