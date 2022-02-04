Revisions to the Majestic Oaks development master plan were unanimously approved Thursday by the Glynn County Commission.
A vote on the request was tabled last month after residents expressed concerns about the developer’s plans.
The development was planned in phases, with the first 52 homes completed during the last several years. Residents said the development began experiencing sewage system problems, flooding and potholes in the roads. The developer, Spartan Development Group in Jacksonville, Fla., has been unresponsive to complaints, residents said.
During the past month, residents have met with the management company to work out a compromise.
Commissioners voted to approve the request, with a requirement for a second entrance into the development off U.S. 82 accessible to everyone living there once the north tract is built.
Commissioners also unanimously approved a conditional-use permit for New Jesup Storage to build a mini warehouse complex at 4841 New Jesup Hwy.
Brunswick Villas/Madge Merritt Park will soon have a new name.
Commissioners voted unanimously to rename the park in honor of Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man who was murdered nearly two years ago in Glynn County.
Commissioner Allen Booker asked fellow commissioners to consider his request that will be part of a $100,000 renovation that includes new playground equipment, a new pavilion and handicap parking spaces.
Included in the plans is a reflection area dedicated to Arbery, who was murdered while jogging through the Satilla Shores neighborhood. A jury found Travis McMichael, his father Greg McMichael and neighbor William “Roddie” Brian guilty of murder and other crimes in November.
At the end of the meeting, Commissioner Cap Fendig announced he has no plans to pursue a toll to St. Simons Island. He said he was simply trying to gather information for commissioners to consider when he contracted state officials for more information.
“I’ve done my homework and presented it to the county,” he said. “It was a fact-finding mission.”