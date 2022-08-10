A request to rezone a 27-acre tract off U.S. 17 near the Exit 29 interchange was approved by the Mainland Planning Commission but not without debate.

People speaking in opposition of the rezoning request for the Halfmoon Bluff planned development district expressed concerns about increased traffic, possible drainage issues, billboards and a possible truck stop coming to the site.

