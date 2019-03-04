Editor’s note: This article is part of a series profiling the members of the Islands Planning and Mainland Planning commissions.
Gene Lee sees the Mainland Planning Commission as more development-friendly than it’s St. Simons Island counterpart.
“On the mainland, we put a lot of emphasis on property rights, but we’re also in favor of growth more so than the island is. That’s not to diss their positions over there, they’re just in a much smaller nut than we are,” Lee said.
He explained that he tends to promote growth, differentiating the MPC from the Islands Planning Commission. Planning commissioners on the IPC have a tougher time balancing property rights with responsible development, he said.
“The (MPC’s) focus, at least the two years I’ve been on it, is we’re pro-growth,” Lee said. “If someone submits an application and it meets the ordinance and the county’s stipulations and everybody’s approved it, we look at it as a courtesy review and get input from residents, if there are any. At times we intercede and ask for additional foliage for buffers, things of that nature.
Born and raised in Macon, Lee joined the Coast Guard 1971. He earned degrees in business administration and public administration from Georgia College before taking a job at Robins Air Force Base. He later took a job as a construction contracting officer at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center until he retired in 2012, remaining in Glynn County.
It was during his stint at FLETC that he met Mike Browning, chairman of the Glynn County Commission and the commissioner who appointed Lee to the MPC.
“As construction contracting officer, we’re responsible for all the cradle-to-grave construction work on site,” Lee said. “He knew my role and background in construction. I care about the community, care about how things go, have an interest in it, and he asked me if I’d be willing to serve. I feel like my educational background helped me understand the processes and plans. It’s not new to me.”
He sees the planning commissions as part of a check-and-balance system along with the county’s Community Development Department and the county commission.
“I perceive it as more of a check and balance between the planning and zoning division, the commissioners and then ourselves,” Lee said. “... I kind of think we’re like an advisory (board) to the commissioners that appoint us. It’s not a very complex position as long as you understand the parameters we’re dealing with, and the parameters are the guidelines for the county, the ordinances.”
Though the MPC allows public comment at meetings only on zoning changes and amendments, Lee said he considers input from the public through any means to be important to the decision-making process.
“I think it’s important for commissioners to go into these meetings without having their mind made up. They should listen to input from staff, listen to input from the applicant, and also pay attention to any public comments,” Lee said.
More public input would benefit the commission, he said. He didn’t see a way to increase the public’s interest in planning and zoning matters aside from potentially increasing the visibility of new projects, however.
“I’d like to see if we couldn’t find a way to improve public input,” Lee said. “We’ll have a smattering of people. A lot of times the public just doesn’t seem to be interested in coming in and listening and participating.”
Down the road, he said he hoped to see changes result from the county’s planned overhaul of the county’s ordinances, and said he expected to see some divergence between mainland and St. Simons Island regulations.
“I think it’s almost going to have to be amendments for the island that don’t necessarily apply to the mainland ... For the mainland, I don’t think we have a problem with those, but for the island, it’s a very unique situation where they’re at a very delicate balance between property rights and growth because of the congestion on the island and the averseness to major growth. As far as the mainland is concerned, I’ve read through the ordinance and I’d like to see them streamlined for usability,” Lee said.
Looking at his fellow members, new and old, he said the MPC should be good hands.
“We’ve got some new blood on the commission this year ... I’m looking forward to getting to know them a little better and see if there’s anything they suggest we should modify or implement to the mainland commission,” Lee said.