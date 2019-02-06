Mainland Planning Commission approves garage

Glynn County’s Mainland Planning Commission voted Tuesday night to approve a site plan for a three-door steel garage building off Manning Street in Brunswick.

According to the site plan, the garage will be 4,000 square feet in size, 40 feet across and 100 feet deep, and will be built on an empty lot between two residences.

Rusty Johnson, the applicant, said he plans to use it to store his personal vehicles, but may occasionally store large trucks he uses for his concrete business. Nothing the size of a semi-truck, he assured commissioners.

MPC member Gary Neville asked to include a buffer variance in the motion to approve. He said Georgia Power would likely appreciate the exclusion of large deciduous trees from the front-yard buffer.

The commissioners voted 6-0 to approve the motion with the variance. MPC member Missy Neu was absent.

Commissioners also heard an update on a planned zoning ordinance rewrite. Planning Manager Stefanie Lief said the Glynn County Commission plans to discuss the process with a consultant at its Feb. 19 work session.

The MPC’s next meeting is scheduled for March 5.

— The Brunswick News

More from this section

Photographer, nurse shares knowledge with new mothers

Photographer, nurse shares knowledge with new mothers

The Newcastle Street studio is bright and well lit. Along the wall, photos of furry faces reflect from frames. Walking through the location, there’s a wardrobe filled with pastel colored dresses and props to use in photos.