Mainland Planning Commission approves garage
Glynn County’s Mainland Planning Commission voted Tuesday night to approve a site plan for a three-door steel garage building off Manning Street in Brunswick.
According to the site plan, the garage will be 4,000 square feet in size, 40 feet across and 100 feet deep, and will be built on an empty lot between two residences.
Rusty Johnson, the applicant, said he plans to use it to store his personal vehicles, but may occasionally store large trucks he uses for his concrete business. Nothing the size of a semi-truck, he assured commissioners.
MPC member Gary Neville asked to include a buffer variance in the motion to approve. He said Georgia Power would likely appreciate the exclusion of large deciduous trees from the front-yard buffer.
The commissioners voted 6-0 to approve the motion with the variance. MPC member Missy Neu was absent.
Commissioners also heard an update on a planned zoning ordinance rewrite. Planning Manager Stefanie Lief said the Glynn County Commission plans to discuss the process with a consultant at its Feb. 19 work session.
The MPC’s next meeting is scheduled for March 5.
— The Brunswick News