Plans for the ongoing renovations to a building that will be the new VA clinic in Brunswick have been approved by the Mainland Planning Commission.
Board members approved a request to revise the number of required parking places for the clinic, scheduled to open no later than the end of September.
The new clinic is in Ballard Plaza, 93 Benchmark Way.
Besides adding additional parking spaces, a large canopy is also planned to protect clinic patients from inclement weather. The perimeter fencing will be replaced, and a lighted VA sign and lighted flagpole will be part of the project.
The new clinic is nearly 4,000 square feet larger than the existing one, with closer parking, facilities all on ground level, and costing 10 percent less than the current lease.
The planning commission also approved site plans for two new restaurants near the intersection of Canal Road and Golden Isles Parkway. One is a Chipotle Mexican Grill and the other a Hwy 55 restaurant.
A new shopping center is also coming to the Golden Isles. The O’Neal Shopping Center, as it is currently named, will be built at the location of the old Ole Times Country Buffet, which was demolished after a new restaurant was built.
Plans are for the construction of a new 13,000-square-foot shopping center at the same location. The proposed plans were unanimously approved.