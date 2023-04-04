Public comments will be sought regarding a site plan approval request for a new hotel development at 101 Summit Drive.
The Mainland Planning Commission will consider the request for two buildings with a total of 234 units and the associated infrastructure at tonight's meeting at 6 p.m.
Another site plan approval request will be considered for a 6,857-square-foot building consisting of a tree house, two cabins and a common building at 3615 U.S. 17.
A site plan request will be considered for a 10- by 20-foot temporary building at 3313 Glynn Ave. The building will be used for a retail and landscaping business.
A site plan approval request will be considered for a 5,000-square-foot car wash at 4320 New Jesup Hgy. The site will consist of a three-bay station, an automated car wash tunnel and 20 vacuum stations.
A public hearing will be held for a rezoning request for a 79-acre parcel at 6735 New Jesup Hgy.
A public hearing will be held for an amendment to a planned development district to allow dredging, landfill or the extraction of natural materials. The surface mining is proposed as a short-term use to supply fill for the U.S. 17 near Harry Driggers Boulevard widening project.
Another public hearing to allow dredging, landfill or the extraction of natural materials for the 130 Capital Square planned development district. The request is to expand the existing pond on the site.