Public comments will be sought regarding a site plan approval request for a new hotel development at 101 Summit Drive.

The Mainland Planning Commission will consider the request for two buildings with a total of 234 units and the associated infrastructure at tonight's meeting at 6 p.m.

Rally calls for arrests in Lehrkamp case

Denise O'Neal marched up Mallery Street Saturday with two teenage girls yelling "Justice for Trent" hoping that the girls and all youths can learn a lesson from the story of Trent Lehrkamp.