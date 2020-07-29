Long-awaited improvements could be coming to the Magnolia Park area soon.
Brunswick finance committee members approved a recommendation to begin the first of three phases with repaving and drainage improvements starting north of Perry Lane. The $2.1 million project will be considered by the city commission at the Aug. 5 meeting.
The goal is to begin the first phase of repaving concurrently with the $1.8 million water system improvement project planned by the Joint Water and Sewer Commission.
City commissioner Felicia Harris, chair of the finance committee, expressed concerns about the city’s plans to complete the project in phases while the water system improvements will be done in one phase.
“What do you tell people in phases two and three,” Harris asked.
City engineer Garrow Alberson said it came down to the money available for the repaving and drainage improvements. All three phases will cost the city an estimated $6 million, he said.
“We can do phase one without extending ourselves,” he said.
The water and sewer commission has included funds to road repairs in the second and third phases.
“They realize by phasing this, they will be responsible for roadway repairs,” Alberson said.
City manager Regina McDuffie said there could have been a solution that would have enabled the city to pay for all the work in one phase.
“We wouldn’t have a gap if SPLOST was approved,” she said.
Mayor Cornell Harvey said it was disappointing that some residents will have to wait for the work to be completed.
“I hate to do this halfway,” he said. “I guess we will have to live with that for now.”
The recommendation will be considered at an upcoming city commission meeting.
In other business:
• Finance director Kathy Mills said the millage rate of 13.219 percent will be presented during public hearings on Aug. 12 at noon and at 6 p.m. via teleconference. A third public hearing will be held 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 19, with the city commission expected to approve it at the meeting starting at 6 p.m. It’s the seventh consecutive year where the millage rate has been unchanged.
• There may be no hiding for people overdue on city fines. City attorney Brian Corry said there is currently no mechanism for municipal court officials to track down people with overdue fines to the city unless they are pulled over during a traffic stop. Committee members will recommend the city hire a debt collection service recommended by Georgia Municipal Association. The agency will track down debtors, regardless of where they live. The company will get a 16.5 percent cut of debts owed within the past two years and 19 percent for debts more than two years old.
• The Norwich Commons Revitalization Program, a revolving loan/grant program will be administered by the Brunswick Urban Redevelopment Agency, if city commissioners approve the finance committee’s recommendation. The program is designed to help businesses and property owners in the corridor which extends north to south from S to 5th streets and east to west from Albany to Ellis streets. Short-term loans will be available for small business owners and to improve the housing in the area. Signs in the corridor will be renovate, repaired and installed as part of the program. The program also enables city commissioners to grant or loan larger amounts at their discretion.
• A new policy for employees handing cash transactions, mostly at City Hall, will be put on the Aug. 5 agenda for consideration.
• A pay study will consider different options, with a goal of getting a 3 percent pay raise to city employees by Nov. 1.