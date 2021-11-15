The Magnolia Club is putting more shine into the Christmas Lights in Old Town contest it started last year.
Forced to forgo its annual Christmas homes tour because of COVID-19, the club arranged a Christmas light contest for homes along Union Street in the Old Town Brunswick Historic District, club member Sandy Dean said.
The club led the way, decorating the fence at the Hanover Park fountain with ribbon, wreaths and lights.
This year, the contest that will benefit charities is open to all homes in the district bounded by H Street, MLK Jr. Boulevard, 1st Avenue and Bay Street.
The contest will run from Dec. 4 until Jan. 2.
Those who wish to enter have only to email Jan Galloway at jpgalloway@yahoo.com or call her at 912-433-3569.
The contest is for exterior decorations, including windows that are visible from the street.
The entry deadline is Dec. 1. Judging will be Dec. 4 and winners will be announced Dec. 5.
Winners of $100 for first place, $75 for second place and $50 for third can choose from a list of a dozen local charities as recipients of the prize money.
Contestants are encouraged to keep their lights on until 10 p.m. each night through the holidays.