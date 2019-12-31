Magnolia Avenue to close for utility work

Utility work on Magnolia Avenue on St. Simons Island will require the street to be closed from Delegal Street to Timmons Street on Wednesday and Thursday.

On both days a section of Magnolia Avenue, located just across Delegal Street from St. Simons Presbyterian Church, will be closed from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., according to a news release from Glynn County.

Motorists can get around the closure using Kings Way or Martin Street.

The closure is due to a private contractor installing utilities in a new home in the area, the release states.

— The Brunswick News

