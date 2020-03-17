Glynn County criminal court dates for superior court, for the current trial calendar, and the upcoming pre-trial diversion hearings are indefinitely postponed, according to notices released by Rachel Moore, deputy court clerk for the county superior and magistrate courts.
Previously, a criminal court calendar call was scheduled for March 30, with motions set for April 3 and jury selection for trial week scheduled for April 13. The pre-trial diversion hearings were set for April 2. Moore wrote that notices will go out once those dates have been rescheduled.
Glynn County Magistrate Court will not hear cases again until April 13.
The chief justice of the Georgia Supreme Court ordered the shut down of magistrate courts in the state, calling it a judicial emergency.
The magistrate's office will remain open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to receive court filings.
Judges also will continue to sign search warrants and handle initial appearances at the Glynn County Detention Center.
According to the county clerk of state court, the office will remain open for essential functions, and payments will be accepted at the lobby window and online through the payment portal. Filings will also continue both online and at the lobby window. However, all criminal and civil hearings are indefinitely continued.
The judicial emergency order signed by Chief Justice Harold Melton states that courts “should remain open to address essential functions, and in particular courts should give priority to matters defined as those necessary to protect health, safety, and liberty of individuals.”
Melton specified that essential functions include matters involving immediate liberty or safety concern, criminal court search warrants, arrest warrants, initial appearances and bond reviews, domestic abuse protective orders, juvenile court delinquency detention hearings and emergency removal matters, and mental health commitment hearings.
Also, all time limits and directives in state legal matters are currently suspended until further notice. The judicial emergency is to last through April 13 at 11:59 p.m., unless extended further.