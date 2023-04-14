MAD Family Expo brings fun and games to Mary Ross this weekend
Local nonprofit Manifest A Deliverance is hosting a family fun day in Mary Ross Waterfront Park on Saturday.
Called the MAD Family Expo, the festival will begin at noon Saturday and end at 5 p.m.
The event will feature live musical performances, games and food vendors. It’s intended to encourage reading in the home, confidence in oneself and freedom in the expression of dance and song.
Manifest A Deliverance is dedicated to helping domestic violence survivors with their needs and encouraging self-expression, entrepreneurship and education.
— The Brunswick News
