An argument late Friday night over how to treat a female bartender at Fiddlers at 410 Arnold on St. Simons Island escalated quickly, culminating when a Macon man allegedly put a gun to another man’s head.
The other man kicked the alleged gunman, who then left the restaurant at 410 Arnold Road in an Uber ride. Responding to a call from the restaurant at around 10:18 p.m., a county patrol officer recognized the Uber vehicle nearby and conducted a traffic stop.
The officer allegedly found a gun holster in the man’s right pants pocket and a revolver in his left pocket. Matthew Brody Whitten, 38, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. He remained without bond Tuesday in the Glynn County Detention Center, jail records show.
According to the police report, Whitten and another man were sitting at the restaurant’s bar. They began arguing because “Mr. Whitten was making derogatory, offensive comments to a female bartender,” the report said.
Whitten allegedly responded to the man’s objections with obscene language in an effort to besmirch his masculinity, the report said. Whitten then allegedly said he could best the man in a fight, before going down the back stairs. “Mr. Whitten was very intoxicated,” according to several witnesses, police said.
Upset by the threat, the other man followed Whitten down the stairs, police said. Whitten continued cursing the man.
Then Whitten allegedly put a gun “to my temple,” the man told police. The man told police “it happened so fast he did not see where Mr. Whitten pulled the gun out from,” the report said.
That is when he kicked Whitten, the report said.
Whitten then “ran to the Uber that was waiting outside,” the report said.
At least one employee witnessed Whitten allegedly put the gun to the man’s head, and another told police of seeing Whitten “pull something out of his pocket …” the report said.
“I can still feel the cold metal to my head right now,” the victim later told police.