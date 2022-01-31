MJMCPA00000001.jpg

M. Jeffrey Martin CPA has been made the University of Georgia’s Alumni Association’s Bulldog 100 list as one of the fastest growing businesses operated by UGA alumni.

M. Jeffrey Martin CPA recognized by UGA

M. Jeffrey Martin, CPA, LLC has been named to the University of Georgia Alumni Association’s 2022 Bulldog 100.

Martin, of St. Simons Island, was among 367 UGA alumni nominated for the list of the fastest-growing businesses owned or operated by UGA alumni.

M. Jeffrey Martin, CPA, is owned by UGA graduates Jeff and Lynn Martin. The business specializes in tax and accounting services for small businesses and their owners.

“We are honored to be associated with such a dynamic group of businesses. We owe this distinction to our clients and our employees, because we would not be here without them,” Jeffrey Martin said.

The 2022 Bulldog 100 celebrates organizations from over two dozen industries, including agriculture, real estate, health care, nonprofits and software. Of the 100 businesses, 88 are located within the state of Georgia. In total, three countries and nine U.S. states are represented in this year’s Bulldog 100.

