Ludowici man arrested for allegedly threatening someone with a gun
Brunswick Police arrested a 28-year-old Ludowici man Thursday after he allegedly threatened a person with a gun.
Earnest D. Small was booked at 2:20 p.m. Thursday into the Glynn County Detention Center. Small remained in the county jail Friday.
Police were called to the 1900 block of Tillman Avenue to reports that Small was allegedly “pointing a gun at an individual,” Capt. Angela Smith said. Officers caught up to Small shortly afterward as he was stepping out a vehicle at I Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
After initial investigation, police arrested Small.
— Larry Hobbs