Brunswick Police Lt. Donald Babbin returned to duty earlier this month, cleared of misconduct by a department internal affairs investigation into the Sept. 19 shooting that left a 33-year-old Brunswick man dead, city Police Chief Kevin Jones said.
According to testimony in the investigation, Charles Eric Moses Jr. shot at Babbin three times before Babbin returned fire. Babbin fired four times, striking Moses once, according to the testimony.
Moses was transported to Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital, where he died.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation conducted the overall investigation into the shooting. The GBI completed its investigation Nov. 9, then turned the report over to the Brunswick Judicial Circuit’s office. The DA was to release the GBI’s findings pending a final review. That review has not been completed.
The Brunswick DA’s office is in midst of a leadership change following the Nov. 3 elections, from outgoing circuit prosecutor Jackie Johnson to the incoming Keith Higgins.
The review of the GBI investigation will have to be conducted by Higgins’ administration, Johnson told The News on Tuesday. The DA’s office is extremely shorthanded due to resignations and terminations in advance of the incoming administration. The remaining staff is preoccupied with items pertaining to the turnover, she said.
“We have worked toward trying to resolve these things, and you just run out of daylight,” Johnson said.
Jones said Tuesday he has not been contacted by the DA’s office in the six-plus weeks since the GBI submitted its completed investigation. “We’ve still not heard anything from the DA’s office,” Jones said.
The department’s internal affairs investigation, conducted by Sgt. Roy Blackstock, was completed Dec. 4. Babbin returned to duty on Dec. 14, Jones said Tuesday.
“He was put back on duty,” Jones said. “There were no police violations, and the use of force was found to be appropriate due to the circumstances.”
The incident began around 5 p.m. on Sept. 19 when Brunswick Police patrol Sgt. Jeremy Wilson spotted a vehicle traveling south at 65 to 70 mph, approaching downtown where Newcastle and Bay streets diverge, the internal affairs report said. The vehicle ran a red light to turn right onto F Street, report said.
Following, Wilson saw the vehicle briefly heading south on Grant Street, which runs behind Newcastle, the report said. He lost sight of the vehicle, but continued searching downtown.
Moments later, Wilson saw Moses walking in a parking lot behind Tipsy McSway’s, 1414 Newcastle St. Moses had a look of “panic” when he saw Wilson and “stuck his right hand in either his waist band or his pocket and then took off running,” Wilson stated.
Responding to Wilson’s radio call that he was chasing a suspect on foot, Babbin testified he encountered Moses running along the sidewalk on Newcastle Street, the report said. From his squad car’s loudspeaker, the K9 officer ordered Moses, “Stop, or I will release the dog,” Babbin stated.
Moses ran, fell to the ground in Jekyll Square, got up and continued running, the report said. Pursuing Moses on foot, Babbin twice warned that he would “tase” him as the pursuit continued toward Grant Street, the report said. Babbin said he fired his nonlethal Taser at Moses, “but was unsure if any of the probes made contact with the suspect,” the report said.
“I then observed the suspect turn around and look at me and at that time I observed a dark object in his right hand,” Babbin said. “Almost simultaneously, I saw and heard a single gun shot. Realizing that the dark object was a firearm, I immediately threw down my Taser and used my two-way radio to call out ‘shots fired.”
At that point, Babbin “threw down my Taser and transitioned to my department issued firearm,” the report said. Seeing a firearm in Moses’ hand, Babbin said he took cover behind a dumpster alongside Grant Street. “As I was taking cover, I observed the suspect turn around again and point his firearm towards me and fire again,” Babbin said.
Babbin said Moses shot at him a third time as he continued to seek cover behind the dumpster. “At this point I became in fear for my life and as well as the safety of the public ... “ Babbin said.
“I made my way out from behind the dumpster to the edge of the building, and I pointed my department issued firearm at the suspect and shot four times in an attempt to eliminate the threat to myself and the public. It appeared one shot struck him, and he fell to the ground.”
Babbin said the gun dropped from Moses’ hand when he hit the ground, landing 4 to 6 feet away. Police recovered the 9 mm handgun, and two 9 mm shells from the area in which Moses fired, the report said.
All four shell casings from Babbin’s police firearm were recovered, the report said.
Afterward, Brunswick officer Caitlyn Tippins approached Moses, handcuffed him and “began to render aid,” the report said.
The internal affairs investigation concluded that Babbin acted properly.
“Lt. Babbin tried words, Taser and even the threat of letting his K-9 out, he still was shot at and felt like he had no other reasonable means to stop the threat,” the investigation concluded.
Babbin has been with the Brunswick Police Department since 2006.