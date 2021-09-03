Flood insurance rates in the Golden Isles are going down 5 percent over the next three years thanks to a reduction in the county’s Community Rating System.
Glynn County was rated Class 6 until the Federal Emergency Management Agency notified county officials the rating has been lowered to Class 5. The rating gives county property owners a 25 percent reduction in flood insurance overall.
The Class 5 rating was earned through the county’s efforts to implement new flood protections to save lives and property when a flood occurs.
The rating is lowered through a system where points are earned for public information provided to advise people about the flood hazard, flood insurance and ways to reduce flood damage. Some of the information includes elevation certificates, hazard disclosure, outreach programs, and flood protection information and assistance.
Credits are also earned for floodplain mapping, open space preservation, higher regulatory standards, flood data maintenance and stormwater management.
Programs that reduce flood damage risk are also part of the evaluation process. Floodplain management planning, drainage system maintenance, acquisition and relocation and flood protection are all considerations.
Flood preparedness credits are earned for early flood warning and response.
Flood insurance is available to both property owners and renters and has a 30-day waiting period before it becomes effective. Rates are established by FEMA based upon the flood zone of the property.
People can verify if their property is in a flood zone by using the County’s GIS webpage property map/records search and entering an address in the search options.glynncounty.org/656/GIS-Mapping or georgiadfirm.com/.