Water levels at the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge are still about a foot below normal, despite recent rains.
The rain has enabled firefighters to contain and control multiple wildfires burning at the refuge the past several weeks, said Susan Heisey, a refuge spokeswoman.
Some canoe trails leading to overnight camping platforms remain inaccessible because of the low water levels.
Several weeks ago, the refuge began restricting the booking of overnight camping permits to two weeks in advance. Normally, campers can apply for permits as early as two months in advance.
Boat tours offered by Okefenokee Adventures are still available, as well as canoe and kayak rentals.
The low water levels have concentrated alligators into some areas where canoeists and kayakers can paddle.
“They’re just following their food sources,” Heisey said.
Visitors are also allowed to launch boats with a motor of 10 hp or less. They are cautioned to ensure their water pump does not get clogged if boating near the prairie water trails.
People are advised to move to another area if they are fishing near alligators.
Boat tours and canoe/kayak rentals are available at Stephen C. Foster State Park at the west side of the wildlife refuge, though certain areas may be limited and operations could change quickly.
The hot weather can have a significant impact on water levels at the 400,000-acre wildlife refuge. Heisey said water levels could drop as much as 4 inches a week in the summertime.
The ban on campfires and charcoal grills remains in effect, including on overnight camping trips on the wilderness canoe trail system.