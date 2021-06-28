The head of the Glynn County Emergency Management Agency says to expect rain from an Atlantic low pressure system off the Georgia and South Carolina coasts.
"Right now, we are not expecting to see any impacts from this storm outside of some thunderstorms and rain throughout the day," EMA Director Alex Eaton said.
He said the agency has received multiple updates from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville over the past few days.
As of this morning, the low pressure system was located about 190 miles east-southeast of Hilton Head Island, S.C., and producing a large area of showers and thunderstorms mainly west of the center.
It is forecast to move west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph and should reach the coast of southern South Carolina or Georgia by this evening.
A few inches of rain are possible along the immediate coasts of Georgia and southern South Carolina through Tuesday, the weather service said.
Weather forecasters noted that any additional increase in organization would result in the issuance of advisories for a tropical depression or tropical storm later this morning or afternoon. Advisories would include portions of Georgia.
An Air Force Reserve Unit reconnaissance aircraft is scheduled to investigate the system this afternoon.
Meanwhile, the hurricane center is watching another low pressure system associated with a tropical wave in the mid-Atlantic that is moving west-northwestward at 20 mph and should reach the Lesser Antilles by Wednesday night. Chance for formation in five days is 40 percent.