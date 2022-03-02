A local nonprofit focused on preventing teen dating violence will host an event Saturday aimed at educating youth and their parents about healthy relationships.
Lovesmart will host a Community Youth Day from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Howard Coffin Park in Brunswick that will feature a series of workshops designed to educate and empower adolescents in Glynn County.
It will be a family-oriented event with indoor and outdoor activities, and will be held in collaboration with the Coastal Health District’s adolescent health and youth development program.
Valerie Williams, founder of Lovesmart, will lead short workshops for students and for parents, during which she will discuss issues relevant to teenagers like good hygiene, health topics, signs of dating violence and ways to have healthy relationships.
Food trucks, vendors and music will be set up outside.
Georgia is ranked first in the nation for the number of reported teen dating violence incidents, Williams said.
“With Georgia being No. 1 in the nation, we have — especially in Glynn County — one out of every three girls that are experiencing abuse, be it physical, verbal or emotional,” she said.
The majority of parents remain in the dark and therefore unable to help their children, she said.
Williams is a domestic violence survivor who has written numerous books about her own healing and other topics. She founded Lovesmart, Inc., in hopes of preventing others from suffering abuse.
Throughout the month of February, which is designated as an awareness month for teen dating violence, Williams visited local high schools and met with students in small sessions to discuss the signs of toxic relationships and the qualities of healthy ones.
The event this weekend will invite parents to join the conversation.
“They have no clue that their children are going through this every day at school,” she said. “We’re trying to bring awareness to the fact that the cellphone is the No. 1 tool that is used now because it allows the partners to keep up with each other.”
Cellphones give young people near constant access to one another, and that connection can easily turn toxic when used for controlling purposes.
Social media plays its own dangerous role in fueling unhealthy relationships, Williams said, because young people are fed a constant stream of unrealistic glamor and curated lifestyles that conceal the realities of healthy relationships.
The community, including parents, schools, health professionals and other local leaders, must work together to educate and protect teenagers and show them how to have healthy relationships, Williams said. This weekend’s event aims to contribute to that needed effort.
“The thing that I’m finding out, especially having the intimate groups at the schools, is our youth, they want help,” she said. “They’re going through so much, and we’re just not talking to them. We’re just not communicating with them.”
Teen dating violence is an epidemic, she said, with 1.5 million American teens annually reporting an abusive relationship.
“People just don’t know even the signs, what to look for,” Williams said. “I want to bring that awareness.”
Lovesmart has developed a “tap in” approach that teaches parents what questions to ask their teens and how to open a dialogue.
“You ask the question. You allow them to answer, and you can’t back out,” Williams said. “And if they choose to continue to talk about it, then you continue to talk about it but you have to know the answers, you have to know the signs, you have to know what to say.”
The goal is to give young people tools that could save their lives, she said.
“If they get into that cycle of abuse and feeling like ‘I need to do this to keep my boyfriend,’ or ‘I need to act this way in order to have a girlfriend,’ then that’s when you lose them because it becomes a cycle and it’s hard for them to get out,” Williams said.
Lovesmart is looking to grow and offer more to youth in the community. The nonprofit is seeking sponsors, donors and a building to open a center that will serve as a safe space for youth to discuss their concerns and seek help.
Williams also hopes to instate a Lovesmart ambassadors program through which teens will be able to help their peers.
“A healthy teen will become a healthy adult,” Williams said. “And then that makes for a healthy community.”