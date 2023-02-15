For the first time in a long time, Lover’s Oak is going to get a little love of its own from City Hall.
“It’s a little over $10,000 worth of work, but I’ve been here 17-and-a-half years and we’ve never spent any money on Lover’s Oak,” Assistant Public Works Director Rick Charnock said at a Tuesday meeting of the Brunswick Tree Board.
Charnock said the old tree on Albany Street near the intersection with Prince Street will get a fertilizer treatment regimen and some trimming. A select few lower-hanging limbs that create a lot of stress will also be secured to stronger limbs with cables, he said.
No start date has been decided, he said. Bartlett Tree Experts is the company he wants to complete the project.
Lover’s Oak was evaluated by St. Simons Island arborist Roger Ditmer, who recommended the Savannah company.
“This is a company that specializes in large important trees,” Charnock said.
The board also heard an update from Georgia Power about a transmission line upgrade on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
A representative from Georgia Power said some trees will come down between Gloucester and L streets within the next two weeks due to conflict with power lines, but the majority will be preserved.
City Public Works will replace those cut down with new trees being careful to position them so they don’t interfere with power lines in the future, he said The final cutting plans will be presented to the board at a later date.
In other business, the board:
• Discussed Georgia Arbor Day plans. A celebration at Mary Ross Waterfront Park on Feb. 25 will include a free giveaway of seeds and saplings, educational booths staffed by members of the Magnolia Garden Club and Golden Isles Fund for Trees, arts and crafts, games and a tour of native tree specimens in the downtown area.
• Decided to get quotes from tree consultants for help with creating a new tree protection ordinance. The city is in the budgeting process, so now is the time to get prices and request money from the city, Charnock said. More discussion will occur at the board’s March meeting, Chairwoman Bonyetta Brison-Kitts said.
The board’s next meeting is scheduled for March 14.