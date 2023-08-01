Golden Isles Fund for Trees will unveil new signage for Lover’s Oak in downtown Brunswick following a project to freshen up the historic live oak tree.

A dedication ceremony is scheduled for Friday at 9 a.m., said Sandy Colhard, who works with GIFT. As part of the ceremony, GIFT will unveil new signs about the tree’s long history and the ecology of live oaks.

