Love your silhouette

We all strive to look and feel our best. Diet and exercise are the foundations for staying fit, but sometimes they are not sufficient for that stubborn belly fat or those hard-to-tone upper arms. Now, there are minimally invasive solutions to those problems – BodyTite and FaceTite.
BodyTite and FaceTite are minimally invasive procedures that shape, contract and lift without surgical cutting, large scars or long recovery times. These procedures are great solutions for individuals who are looking to reduce fat and contour the body or face without causing sagging or wrinkling skin. It is also a great option to improve skin laxity after weight loss or due to aging.
How does it work?
BodyTite and FaceTite use RFAL (Radio-Frequency Assisted Lipolysis) technology. No, it’s not the latest sci-fi novel, but it is the latest in minimally invasive rejuvenation treatments that uses heat to simultaneously melt fat cells and cause soft tissue contraction, which leads to the desired sculpted silhouette. In the past, multiple different procedures were needed to reduce fat, lift and tighten the skin. Now those can be done at the same time and used to treat hard-to-reach places, such as the bra rolls and upper arms.
These treatments are conducted in our on-site facility without the use of anesthesia. Very small incisions, about the size of a grain of rice, are made. Using a special hand-piece that has two parts – one for heating the internal fat cells and one for heating the surface skin cells – a safe and effective treatment is performed causing simultaneous tightening and lifting. There is minimal trauma caused to the healthy tissues, which leads to a quicker recovery with less downtime. The result is a smooth and natural outcome.
The most common treatment areas include the inner and outer thighs, abdomen, flanks, back, bra roll, upper arms, lower face, neck and under-eye area. Previously these types of results were only attainable through surgical lift procedures. Now any area of the face and neck with saggy skin can be treated including double chins, jowls, naso-labial folds, and fat pockets under the eyes. Some BodyTite and FaceTite results can be seen immediately after treatment, with best results noticeable after six weeks and continuing to improve for up to 12 months.
